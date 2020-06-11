Histoire dans un bus parisien

Cette histoire s’est passée, il y a quelques années, dans un autobus parisien. J’espère qu’elle vous fera sourire.

Acu-t wass-nni, nekk d tmeddakelt-iw, nruḥ a d-neqḍu deg yiwet n temdint iwmi qqaren Baṛbeṣ.

Baṛbeṣ d tamdint daxel n temdint, d tamurt daxel n tayeḍ. M’ara truḥed ar Baṛbeṣ, am akken tunageḍ beṛṛa n Fṛansa. As tinniḍ tkecmeḍ Bab El Oued s utiki n alef n frak.

Tameddakelt-iw tra ad teqḍu ayen s ara tesseg i wazal n xemsin medden. Yewwi-d mmi-s lbak.

Siwa ar ɣur-neɣ ara tafeḍ acečči i lbak, i la 6eme d unekcum ar 1ere année. 2eme d 3eme année ulac, akkin i lbak, acečči-nni yečča-t Bubbi 🙂

Teqḍa-d ayen ara d-teqḍu tmeṭṭut, nekk ttɛebbiɣ, cbiɣ aɣyul. Seksu, ssmid, zlabia, lmaqaṛun, lmarqa, ala sureft-iyi, lɛeqaqaṛ i lmarqa, siliktu, taga, acebbad.

Asmi tekfa lqeḍyan, nufa-d iman-nteɣ negguma a nembiwel. Nniɣ-as i tmeddakelt-iw, kulefɣ-am rebbi a tinnat, takerrust iw attan di temdint tayeḍ. Ihh acku ilaq ad teffɣeḍ i tmurt n Barbès i wakken ad tuɣaleḍ ar tɣerma (la civilisation).

Nekakeḍ si teḍṣa, xir ma nru, af umecwar i ɣ-yurǧan armi d takerrust.

Sin akkin, nufa-d ttawil. A neṭṭef le car armi d amḍiq-nni iwmi qqaren Paris.

Aqlaɣ nuli ar le bus.

Tameddakelt-iw, terkeḍ aḍar n yiwen wemɣar d arumi. Meskint u teḥsa ara amek ara tbedd s iqentaṛen ines lmakla.

Winna akken kkan iḥuss i nnefṣ uqentar-nni yerkeḍ aḍar-is, israɛraɛ

« – Ô vous pouvez pas faire attention, non ?

C’est toujours la même chose avec vous (ur nefhim ara d acu d-iqsed deffir awal « Vous »), on vous tend la main et vous nous bouffez le bras ».

Tameddakelt-iw tessussem, wina s immal ittiẓẓif s igenni. Yerna yedda-d ak d umeddakel-is. Ameddakel-nni meskin iḥaz iman-is ar rrif ur d-yenṭiq ara.

Amɣar-nni ageswaḥ yenwa-yas ur tessin ara tarumit dɣa yufa-tt fell-as.

Dɣa dayen tekkufet tmeddakelt tamcumt, yuli-d zzebl-is.

Tessaked-it tenna-yas :

« – Spice d’un con, ti vas aṛṛiṭi de keryé pour moi. Ti kerwa kti mfi peur ? Ah non, ci pas vrai hein ! »

Nekk wehheɣ-as i tmeddakelt-iw, d lawan a nsubb s icekkaṛen nteɣ.

Akken kkan nsubb, nniɣ-as : — « iya a m-inniɣ, tikkelt tayeḍ ini-as espèce de con. »

Nettat seg efqaɛ tebbarz-d fell-i tenna-yi :

« — Ala a tinnat-iw, ur yi-ixdim icemmek umeddakel-ines, acuɣer ara sen-kkreɣ di ssin ? Tebɣiḍ aɛni a yi tsebehdelḍ ? Tenwiḍ iyi ur ssineɣ ara taṛumit ? »

Teǧǧa yi cergeɣ di teḍsa

Ar ass-a mazal ttaḍseɣ 🙂

Tayirat